Brantford Police asking public for information in townhouse construction fire

May 29, 2023 118 views

Brantford Police are looking for information after four townhouses were burned in early May. (CTV PHOTO)

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are asking the public for help after a May 15, 2023, fire at Birkett Lane and Erie Avenue location  resulted in extensive damage to a section of new townhouses that were under construction.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a report of a residential fire.

Upon arrival, emergency services found several new townhome units engulfed in flames. The units were not yet occupied by residents. There were no reports received of physical injuries.

The Brantford Fire Department extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

