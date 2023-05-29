Brantford Police Service investigating shots being fired

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are on scene in the area of Stauffer Road and Tarrison Street investigating reports of shots being fired.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Monday, May 29, 2023, police responded to the area and located several shell casings. Police said a house on Stauffer Road was hit with gunfire. There were no reported injuries. A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for residents in the neighbourhood who have video to check the footage between 1:45 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Officers will be canvassing the area this morning and available to speak with anyone who may have information.

This location is in close proximity to a shooting that occurred on March 9, 2023, in which a male victim was struck with a bullet while working in the area. These two incidents are not believed to be related and a 21-year-old Brantford man is facing charges in the prior investigation.

As this investigation is active and ongoing, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Simon O’Toole with the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 extention 2856.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

