Work on sewer drainage system at the Woodland Cultural Centre halted after Survivor’s Secretariat learns of digging

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – The Survivors’ Secretariat and Woodland Cultural Centre will work out new strategies dealing with ground disturbances for all Six Nations lands there after the centre allowed work to go ahead on a sewer drainage system.

Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) and the Survivors’ Secretariat issued a joint media statement today (May 30) about a “significant ground disturbance” at WCC in Brantford which the Secretariat heard about earlier this May.

“On May 12, 2023 the Survivors’ Secretariat was informed of significant ground disturbance at the Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) resulting from the partial installation of a sewer drainage system.

The Secretariat contacted WCC’s Executive Director and requested that Woodland immediately halt all exterior construction,” the Woodland Cultural Centre and the Survivors’ Secretariat said in the media release.

An independent contractor (who was not named in the release) hired by Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) somehow received a green light to excavate the area without consulting the Secretariat.

“It was determined that excavation of the area was approved by the Construction Project Manager, an independent contractor hired by WCC, without the informed or prior consent of the Survivors’ Secretariat.

WCC immediately launched an internal investigation to determine where the breakdown in communication occurred and how the excavation was allowed to proceed without the sign off of the Secretariat,” WCC and the Secretariat informed the public.

Since the incident, the Construction Project Manager (who was not named in the media release) resigned from her position.

Heather George, Woodland’s Executive Director, explained WCC is working with the Secretariat to address the breakdown in communication and to address the damage to the property.

“Woodland Cultural Centre have been in on-going discussions with the Survivors’ Secretariat to address the damage done to the area. We can not undo what has happened, however we are committed to using this situation as a learning opportunity to strengthen protections for all lands associated with the Mohawk Institute,” she said.

The Survivors, the Secretariat’s Board of Directors, WCC Board of Directors, and Elected Chief Mark Hill recently held a meeting to understand the extent of the “ground disturbance.” WCC and the Secretariat talked with elected Chief Hill about how they will review and strengthen their protocols about ground disturbances.

“Survivors have made it clear to the Secretariat that the work to Bring the Children Home begins with protecting the lands associated with the school from disruptions that impact our ground search efforts. We need our communities to stand with us in this work and come together to create informed strategies,” Secretariat Lead Laura Arndt said.

The Secretariat also said they will present the new protocols to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), seeking their support to apply these new protocols to all Six Nations owned properties in and around the former Mohawk Institute.

“Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council supports the Survivor’s of the Mohawk Institute. It is encouraging to see the organizations coming together to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity to further develop needed protocols for how to manage the lands associated with the Mohawk Institute, that can also be applied all Six Nations lands,” added Elected Chief Mark Hill.

In October 1972, following the closure of the Mohawk Institute Residential School, the Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) was established. The Centre was established under the direction of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians. Since then, the Woodland Cultural Centre led a growing revitalization and celebration of Hodinohsho:ni cultures, languages, history, and art. The Woodland Cultural Centre is also dedicated to offering healing and educational programs and resources to schools, community groups, and the public.

The Survivors’ Secretariat was established in 2021 by former students of the Mohawk Institute Residential School. The Secretariat continues to strengthen as a Survivor-led initiative and leads the development of protocols and processes for the death investigation of missing and murdered former students of the Mohawk Institute. The Secretariat oversees the gathering of community and Survivor statements as the Survivors, families and communities document and share the truth about what happened at the Mohawk Institute during its 136 years of operation.

Add Your Voice