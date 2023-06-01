CAP condemns excessive force on display in prison video

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Video footage of a two-spirit Indigenous man being subdued by multiple prison guards at a Quebec prison a couple of years ago is another reminder that there is little accountability for police or prison guards who use excessive force on Indigenous people, said the national vice-chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP).

“I speak to so many people and they all tell me the same thing,” said CAP national vice-chef Kim Beaudin. “They say there’s no accountability for police or prison guards who use excessive force on Indigenous people, and there really doesn’t seem to be any of it.”

The video, dated May 30, 2021, shows the Piapot First Nation community member Nick Dinardo having a brief conversation with prison guards at the Port-Cartier prison while three others stand close by, before the first of them attempts to force them into the cell for the night.

Initially, it appears as though the guards have been successful and one of them signals for the motorized door to be closed. As the door closes, it doesn’t shut completely before Dinardo is able to squirm back out of the cell and into the hallway.

At that point, a struggle between Dinardo and the officers ensues, with the motorized door shutting again on Dinardo’s leg and arm.

Eventually, one of the officers can be seen kicking Dinardo’s leg multiple times while three others stand by and watch as he is subdued.

Beaudin wants the guards fired immediately.

“The video speaks for itself. There are so many issues around accountability. I don’t want to paint all prison guards with the same brush, but it’s a huge issue and we need to find a solution.

The guards who did that should be kicked out the door, immediately,” he said.

Corrections Services Canada spokesperson Kevin Antonucci confirmed the incident with media but couldn’t offer specifics beyond confirmation of a disciplinary investigation.

“We can confirm that there was an incident involving this offender where use of force was used,” he said to CTV News. “CSC conducted an investigation into this incident and concluded that the use of force was disproportionate. A disciplinary investigation was also carried out. Following these processes, corrective measures to address the incident were taken.”

Marc Lalonde/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/IORI:WASE/LJI is a federally funded program.

Add Your Voice