QNW joins chorus of voices condemning Dufour’s comments

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The president of Kahnawake-based Quebec Native Women joined the chorus of voices blasting Coalition Avenir Quebecois MNA Pierre Dufour’s hateful and prejudiced comments about Native women in Val D’Or.

“The hurtful and offensive comments made by MNA Pierre Dufour are completely unacceptable and unacceptable to all Indigenous women and girls in Quebec. This `emotional’ reaction, as he describes it, is rather an exacerbated expression of the systemic racism and discrimination that is alive and well at all levels of society,” said QNW president Marjolaine Etienne on Monday afternoon.

Dufour suggested earlier this month that a 2015 investigation conducted by the Radio-Canada show Enquete, that looked into the sexual assaults of Indigenous women by police officers was full of lies, and attacked police officers that were `very honest.’

The bombshell report led to the Viens Commission, which examined the relationship between Indigenous communities and the government in Quebec and made 142 recommendations, including an institutional apology to First Nations for the systemic racism they faced in the province.

Dufour has said he will not step down, despite the calls for him to do so, and apologized for his comments on Facebook, adding, “maybe someone didn’t like what I said. But sometimes I think if we want to have something happen, we have to do something.”

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) and the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) are calling for Dufour’s resignation.

“He can no longer serve,” said NWAC President Carol McBride after Dufour’s comments, calling them a “slap in the face to Indigenous people across Canada, especially survivors of abuse. We cannot tolerate his hateful comments.

“Calling Indigenous women liars, who are survivors of abuse, while we are in the middle of a genocide of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse peoples is egregious. My heart goes out to anyone adversely impacted by his thoughtless words,” McBride said.

Quebec Solidaire co-leader Manon Masse also called for Dufour’s resignation.

Etienne was just the latest voice joining the criticism of Dufour, pointing to the inordinate levels of violence that touch the lives of Indigenous women in Canada.

“Mr. Dufour should know that Indigenous women are often placed in difficult, even violent, socio-economic situations despite their willingness not to be caught in such situations. While some of them had the immense courage, in 2015, to denounce the abuses they suffered, his comments call into question their testimony and their integrity,” Etienne said. “This `emotional outburst’ has greatly undermined the hard work of QNW and so many other Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations in building a solid relationship of trust with Indigenous women that allows them to find the courage to denounce such situations of violence.”

Etienne added that such events are allowed to occur when leadership figures such as Dufour legitimize them with their messaging.

“Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before such a situation occurred. These events occur when authority figures turn a blind eye to the problem and legitimize racist and discriminatory actions and words that consequently spread everywhere,” she said.

“From this point on, the trust between Quebec Indigenous women and MNA Pierre Dufour has been broken. It will take a long time to rebuild trust with Indigenous women and it will require much more than a simple apology on his part.”

Marc Lalonde/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/IORI:WASE

