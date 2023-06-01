Hurons sign framework agreement with federal government

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The signing of a framework agreement between the Huron-Wendat nation in Quebec and the federal government means the nation will have a better place from which to begin negotiations with the federal government on matters of self-determination.

The signing took place last Thursday in Wendake and signals the federal government’s recognition of Indigenous rights and self-determination based on the Huron-British Treaty of 1760.

The agreement establishes a discussion process on a variety of subjects to explore arrangements that will address the interests and priorities of the Huron-Wendat Nation.

Huron-Wendat Grand Chief Remy Vincent said he welcomed the accord’s signing.

“I welcome the signing of this framework agreement that provides us with a strong foundation, based on mutual respect and understanding, that will advance our self-determination and facilitate the implementation of our Aboriginal rights and those protected by the Huron-British Treaty of 1760,” he said. “True to our values and traditions, the Huron-Wendat Nation is engaging this discussion process with the government of Canada in a spirit of openness, collaboration and diplomacy.”

The agreement will help the parties work together to build a renewed relationship, in the best interest of the members of the Huron-Wendat Nation and all Canadians, the federal government said.

Negotiations for the framework agreement began in 2017.

“This framework agreement will guide us in our shared work to implement the rights of the Huron-Wendat Nation,” added federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller. “This is an important opportunity to build a stronger relationship and support the Nation in its work to realize self-determination and implement its inherent rights.”

The Huron-Wendat nation is located eight kilometers north of Quebec City and boasts 4,500 members.

Marc Lalonde/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/IORI:WASE/LJI is a federally funded program

Add Your Voice