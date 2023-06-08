Province drops name change fees for some First Nations people

By Dave Baxter,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Manitoba will indefinitely waive fees for name changes to help residential school, Federal Indian Day School and `60s Scoop survivors and their families reclaim traditional Indigenous names.

“At birth, these children were given names that connected them to their rich Indigenous cultures, only to have those names taken away when they entered the residential school system,” Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma said in a media release.

“This change will allow those affected to proudly reclaim that important link to their families and heritage at no cost.”

The Vital Statistics Branch will waive fees indefinitely and “engage with Indigenous-led organizations to develop a simplified and trauma-informed application process and forms specific to residential school, Federal Indian Day School and `60s Scoop survivors.”

The release said the province is making the changes in response to the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and in keeping with their commitments to reconciliation.

The commission’s Call to Action No. 17 asks that governments waive administrative fees for five years for residential school survivors and their families if they reclaim names changed within the residential school system or other similar institutions.

“Helping to reconnect residential school survivors and their families with their traditional names is an important step in moving reconciliation forward,” Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said.

“Our government’s commitment to progress on the Calls to Action remains steadfast, and we are proud to have a role in advancing Call No. 17.”

The province says the waiving of the fees follows previous amendments to Manitoba’s Vital Statistics Act to expand the parameters of name registration to include a wider range of characters and names in recognition of traditional Indigenous cultures, as well as other cultures and languages.

The Vital Statistics Branch also finalized an agreement earlier this spring to share records, including death records of Indigenous children who attended residential schools in Manitoba, with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Teitsma said he now plans to follow up on the amendments by pushing for the federal government to take similar actions, and for the feds to “quickly recognize such name changes and the use of traditional Indigenous characters in legal names on federally issued documents such as passports.”

-Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

