National News
ticker

RCMP find missing First Nations woman’s remains 3 years after disappearance

June 9, 2023 445 views

WINNIPEG- Manitoba RCMP say they have found the remains of a First Nations woman who was reported missing three years ago.

Police received recent information about the disappearance of Melinda Lynxleg that led officers to an abandoned residence in the rural area of San Clara, Man., near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary.

RCMP crews, including a forensic identification team and a forensic anthropologist, canvassed the area earlier this week.

Lynxleg, who was from Valley River First Nation, was first reported missing in March 2020.

Police said earlier this week they were investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

RCMP are expected to provide more information this afternoon.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police’ Project Dinero nets over $130,000 in illegal drugs two Hamilton people charged trafficking drugs at Six Nations and local areas

June 9, 2023 109

OHSWEKEN, ON- Two Hamilton people are facing drug trafficking and possesion charges after Six Nations Police…

Read more
National News

Branford Bans Open Air Burning

June 9, 2023 45

Brantford, ON – Due to the special air quality alert, caused by fires in Quebec and…

Read more

Leave a Reply