Six Nations Police’ Project Dinero nets over $130,000 in illegal drugs two Hamilton people charged trafficking drugs at Six Nations and local areas

OHSWEKEN, ON- Two Hamilton people are facing drug trafficking and possesion charges after Six Nations Police launched Project Dinero, a drug trafficking investigation that yield over $130,000 in carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone.

Six Nations Police, with the assistance of Brantford and Hamilton city police, launched Project Dinero, an investigation into illicit drugs being actively trafficked on Six Nations and in surrounding areas, with all three forces raiding residences in both Hamilton and Brantford Thursday ( June 8 2023) .

Six Nations Police said three section 487 Criminal Code Search Warrants were executed on a vehicle and residences in Hamilton and Brantford with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Tactical Unit. Police seized carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone with a street value of approximately $130,000. In addition to the drugs, police seized currency, scales, cutting agent, firearm ammunition, cell phones, stolen property and a luxury vehicle.

As a result, two people have been charged with the following:

Arie Mohammed Hasan, 22, of Hamilton, Ontario with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – carfentanil, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – oxycodone, Proceeds of Crime over $5,000, Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000, Ammunition – Careless Use, and Uttering Forged Document.

Leah Marie Carr, 25, of Hamilton, Ontario with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – carfentanil, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – oxycodone, Proceeds of Crime over $5,000, and Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.

The accused were held into custody pending formal bail hearings.

Add Your Voice