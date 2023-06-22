Healing a `massive undertaking’

By Miranda Leybourne

First Nations elders and knowledge keepers have long been a source of deep wisdom and healing in their communities, leading their people to greater spiritual, mental, physical and emotional well-being.

In the face of inter-generational trauma, knowledge keeper Louis Young says First Nations people looking for healing can turn back to the spirituality of their ancestors.

“That’s what knowledge keepers and various other people in our communities are working to recover from,” he said.

The work of undoing the dark legacy of colonization is a massive undertaking that has fallen on advocacy groups, First Nations governments and, possibly most heavily, onto the shoulders of elders and knowledge keepers.

“It’s massive, the work we have to do,” Young told the Sun.

“Because of our history with our involvement with government and churches through residential schools and Indian day schools, our people have learned to not really like themselves for being Indigenous.”

A quote by Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin, which he wrote in 1875, is never far from Young’s mind, and one he calls on to illustrated the damage that colonization has done to Indigenous Canadians.

“We instil in them a pronounced distaste for the native life so that they will be humiliated when reminded of their origins,” wrote Grandin, who worked in the Red River Settlement. “When they graduate from our institutions, the children have lost everything Native except their blood.”

In March of this year, Winnipeg City Council unanimously voted to approve renaming that city’s Bishop Grandin Boulevard to Abinojii Mikanah.

Recovering from that kind of hatred and vitriol has required Young and other Indigenous people to find spiritual and personal renewal through a return to their roots and the spirituality of that their people practised from the dawn of time.

“Many years ago, sweat lodge ceremonies were a last resort when people had tried everything else and were sick or dying. Today, many of us use the sweat lodge as a means of rejuvenating our spirit because what we actually have is not a physical, mental or emotional problem. We have a spiritual problem,” Young said.

It’s the spirit of Indigenous people that has most been damaged by colonization, he added. What’s necessary for healing is what he calls a “spiritual recovery process,” which is vastly different from what many in the western world would consider religious practice.

Unfortunately, many institutions that first began their campaign against the Indigenous way of life still do so today. Abusive priests and clergy are not echoes of a bygone age, but alive and well, as Manitobans were reminded of in May when RCMP arrested Arul Savari, a 48-year-old priest working in Little Grand Rapids, for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. RCMP officers reported a high probability of there being more alleged victims.

Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said at the time that the trauma experienced by victims like the little girl by a person they trusted in their First Nations affects the whole person and causes significant long-term stress.

“This betrayal and trauma jeopardize their ability to feel safe, to trust others again, and can lead to self-blame for the abuse they suffered, and the impact of this abuse can have long-lasting effects such as post-traumatic stress disorder,” she said. “This abuse also impacts their family, friends and community members. It affects the overall well-being of that community because we still have

residential school survivors that suffered similar abuses.”

Such abuse has even led people in Indigenous communities to turn against their own traditional teachings, Young said. These people, he added, have been misinformed and misled, but he is hopeful that the younger generation of First Nations people are rising above the undeserved shame of their collective history.

“The younger generations are trying to latch on to something.

They know there’s something missing. So many of them are going to traditional teachers,” Young said.

What’s more, many of those young people are even motivating their older family and community members to reclaim their heritage as well.

“Parents are coming to the ceremonies to see what their children are learning,” Young said.

Across First Nation communities, elders and knowledge keepers are resources that Young hopes more and more people, regardless of their age, will tap into to find wholeness within themselves, he said.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), which represents 34 member nations in southern Manitoba, launched a program to connect First Nations people with traditional healers, knowledge keepers and elders to facilitate all kinds of healing at the end of March this year.

Anyone who is a member of an SCO member nation can take part in the Traditional Healers Program, program lead Justin Courchene told the Sun. There are many people who can benefit from connecting with the type of support that elders, healers and knowledge keepers can offer.

“There are medicines that these knowledge keepers possess that can help people. There are also connections to language, to heritage, to specific ceremony that many of our people are not aware of, or they’re not sure how to connect with,” Courchene said.

Elders, knowledge keepers and healers can also provide guidance for youth going through rite-of-passage ceremonies that are traditional to different tribes.

With First Nations people in Canada still experiencing significantly higher suicide rates than non-Indigenous people, according to a report by Statistics Canada, Courchene hopes that people who need guidance will find the courage to reach out to their community for help.

“People are needing that guidance and needing that support from the knowledge keepers and from the healers now more than ever,” he said.

To enrol in the Traditional Healers Program, visit scoinc.mb.ca/traditionalhealers.

