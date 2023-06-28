Local News
ticker

SN Election Code committee member resigns

June 28, 2023 67 views

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Six Nations Election Code committee has lost one of its members. Committee member Alaina VanEvery resigned Thursday night (June 22, 2023) prior to the meeting beginning at the Six Nations’ Dajoh Centre at the sports complex. VanEvery told the committee, in a letter, she had concerns about how the committee was gathering information. conducting research and timelines. The committee, who was reviewing the current band election code and recommending amendments, cancelled plans to hold a community vote on their proposed changes June 21st after Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer, (SNCEPO)  Steve Williams resigned in March. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has not appointed a new SNCEPO. Six Nations band elections are expected to be held in November 2023, …

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk

June 28, 2023 22

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canadians’ hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada…

Read more
National News

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

June 28, 2023 20

 By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)- The U.S. Department of Justice on…

Read more