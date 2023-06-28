SN Election Code committee member resigns

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Six Nations Election Code committee has lost one of its members. Committee member Alaina VanEvery resigned Thursday night (June 22, 2023) prior to the meeting beginning at the Six Nations’ Dajoh Centre at the sports complex. VanEvery told the committee, in a letter, she had concerns about how the committee was gathering information. conducting research and timelines. The committee, who was reviewing the current band election code and recommending amendments, cancelled plans to hold a community vote on their proposed changes June 21st after Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer, (SNCEPO) Steve Williams resigned in March. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has not appointed a new SNCEPO. Six Nations band elections are expected to be held in November 2023, …



