Six Nations joins COO call to pause Metis self-governance bill

Six Nations sent its support for Chiefs of Ontario who were protesting a federal bill giving Metis self-governance rights and calling on the government to pause efforts to pass the bill. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill read a statement supporting Monday’s protest on Parliament Hill at the Political Liaison meeting on June 19 and said Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) learned of the protest too late to fly to Ottawa and had already rescheduled its meeting from the week prior. “Earlier this year the government of Canada and Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO) carefully crafted an agreement and recognized large areas of territories as Metis homeland in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta parts of Ontario and northern US. This legislation affirm all Metis communities under MNO have the right to self…
Related Posts
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
June 28, 2023 22
By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canadians’ hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada…
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
June 28, 2023 19
By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)- The U.S. Department of Justice on…