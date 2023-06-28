Six Nations waiting to see if Indian Day school class action extended

Six Nations continues to wait for a resolution to its attempt to extend the claims period to the Indian Day School class action application deadline. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) launched legal action against the Canadian government in December, 2022 over the class action Settlement Agreement that seeks to provide compensation for the systemic abuse suffered by First Nations children attending the government-run Indian Day Schools. They argued the deadline should be extended to December 30, 2025, but Federal Court Justice Sébastien Grammond reserved his decision on June 13 after a two-day hearing in Ottawa concerning deadline extension. SNEC and Audrey Hill argued the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deficiencies in the claims process warrant the extension. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill made a statement to the community…



