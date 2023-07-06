First Peoples Festival of Montreal to unveil lineup

By Marc Lalonde

Next week’s press conference touting the 33rd annual First Peoples Festival of Montreal is the festival’s first chance this summer to show off Indigenous art, history, culture and goods, the festival’s founder said earlier this week.

The press conference, slated for Tuesday morning at the Grand Bibliotheque in downtown Montreal, will unveil the lineup for the annual event which will be held at Place des Spectacles in August, said First Peoples Festival of Montreal founder Andre Dudemaine.

“My hope is to once again help provide a stage for Indigenous artists and artisans,” Dudemaine said Tuesday. “For 33 years, we have been working toward this goal of spreading the word and the cultural richness that Indigenous artists and Indigenous communities have to offer.”

The festival will run August 8 to 17 at Place des Spectacles, and while the final lineup is still being confirmed for the press conference, Dudemaine promised a ton of artists, crafters, cinematographers and writers will have their work showcased along Ste. Catherine Street and in the environs of Place des Spectacles.

“There will be art exhibitions indoors and outdoors, as well as a ton of indoor activities. There will be artisans selling their wares as well, and we will also have cinematic presentations,” he said, confirming that a festival-opening film would be screened at the Imperial Cinema August 8, while subsequent screenings would take place at Cinema du Musee.

Dudemaine, who is a member of the Innu nation from Lac St. Jean and grew up in Abitibi-Temiscamingue said he could hardly pick a better venue than Montreal in the summertime to showcase Indigenous cultures and art.

“It’s so important for these artists, who live in First Nations communities, to have the opportunity to transmit their culture in the province’s largest city. I can’t think of a better place to have this event or a better way to showcase Indigenous artists of all kinds,” he said.

In addition, Dudemaine said, the festival is hoping to attract a younger demographic by hosting skateboard seminars with Indigenous skateboard instructors at a skate park adjacent to Place des Spectacles.

“If a First Nations kid wants to come out and work on their technique, they can do so with instructors who understand him or her and know how to work with them,” he added.

