Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly

By Marlo Glass

THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX- A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Terry Richardson, chief of Pabineau First Nation in northern New Brunswick, addressed leaders gathered in Halifax on Wednesdayfor the assembly’s annual meeting, held two weeks after the ousting of former national chief RoseAnne Archibald.

Archibald attended the three-day meeting virtually on Tuesday and was eventually barred from participating after pleading with chiefs to challenge the organization’s leadership, whom she accused of orchestrating her removal.

Joanna Bernard, a regional chief from New Brunswick tapped to serve temporarily as interim national chief, told leaders the decision to remove Archibald was “not taken lightly,” and acknowledged it has thrown the assembly into a period of transition.

Richardson told reporters he wanted to speak out against the “lateral violence” Bernard is facing.

Bernard didn’t have to step forward as interim leader, he said, and she deserves support as she takes on the “huge responsibility”

while also maintaining her position as regional chief of New Brunswick.

“To attack her is not the way,” Richardson said. “That’s not the L’Nu or native way, either, and not the Mi’kmaw way.”

Richardson requested from the stage that chiefs reach out to their members to stop social media attacks against Bernard.

He did not specify what comments were being made, but said what he has seen is “disrespectful” and “unacceptable.”

Richardson said he had previously supported Archibald, but “the process is the process.”

Archibald was ousted June 28 at a special chiefs’ assembly held to address the findings of an investigation into five staff members’

complaints against her conduct. Of the 231 chiefs who took part, 71 per cent voted to remove her.

The third-party independent review concluded some of Archibald’s behaviour amounted to harassment. It also found she breached internal policies by retaliating against complainants and failing to maintain confidentiality about the matter.

“That’s the democratic way,” Richardson said of the decision to remove Archibald.

“Every chief is of the same mindset that it’s time to move on.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.

