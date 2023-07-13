CAP makes urban, off reserve Indigenous voices heard at premiers’ meetings in Winnipeg

By Marc Lalonde

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) was excited to share their voices with premiers from across Canada at meetings held last week in Winnipeg, the group said.

CAP, which works on behalf of off-reserve and urban Indigenous people across the country, was present at the meetings, which brought together provincial and territorial premiers from across the country.

CAP national chief Elmer St-Pierre said he was happy with the experience, even if at times he feels like he is in opposition with other national Indigenous organizations (NIOs).

“It’s profoundly important that Premiers, along with all other leaders in this country, hear from urban and rural Indigenous voices who face countless, unique challenges,” St. Pierre said. “Despite attempts from other NIOs to exclude and minimize our voices from talks, CAP remains focused on ensuring all Indigenous concerns and needs are heard.”

2021 Census numbers show that Indigenous population at 1.81 million. Out of that total, an estimated 975,530 or 54 percent are non-status (not a registered or treaty Indian). Amongst the Inuit population, 21,825, or 31 percent of the Inuit population in Canada are living outside of Inuit Nunangat, CAP said.

The off-reserve Indigenous population continues to grow and currently stands at 82 percent, up from 56 percent in 2016.

Metis population numbers show 71 percent of the Metis population are not part of one of the five signatory organizations to the Canada/Metis Nation Accord nor living in an Alberta Metis settlement.

“That’s not from a change in status from the federal government, either,” said CAP national vice-chief Kim Beaudin. “It’s a big jump for sure and it appears we’re serving an even bigger audience than we thought we were. It absolutely means that we should be bigger players on the national stage, given what’s going on out there in terms of population shift.”

For CAP, those numbers resonate because they have been beating the drum to be recognized nationwide as a National Indigenous organization.

“Some of the claims made by Indigenous leaders regarding constitutionally recognized NIO’s and special interest groups were completely false and exposes their agenda of exclusion,” St. Pierre said. “CAP has been a representative of its communities for over 52 years and plans to continue to be a voice for our people far into the future.”

