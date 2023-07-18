National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors hire Malawsky as head coach, GM

National News
VANCOUVER- The Vancouver Warriors have hired Curt Malawsky as their head coach and general manager. He is the third general manager and third head coach in the National Lacrosse League team’s history. Malawsky replaces Troy Cordingley, who served as interim general manager and head coach for Vancouver last season. The 53-year-old Malawsky spent the last 13 seasons in a front office and coaching capacity with the Calgary Roughnecks before joining the Warriors. Malawsky previously played 12 seasons in the NLL as a forward, dividing his time between the Roughnecks, Arizona Sting, San Jose Stealth, Vancouver Ravens and Rochester Knighthawks. He was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame as a box player in 2015.   This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023….

