Kahnawake Council declines to divulge Archibald vote

By Marcus Bankuti

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The community will not be informed how Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer voted in the ouster of RoseAnne Archibald as Assembly of First Nations (AFN) national chief, according to a statement.

Archibald was removed from her position at a special chiefs assembly on June 28, which Sky-Deer attended virtually to vote on behalf of Kahnawake.

“Due to the confidentiality of the individuals and to ensure we continue fostering the integrity of the organization, it is for these reasons that we will not disclose the manner in which we voted in the resolution,” said Sky-Deer in a statement.

An MCK spokesperson said no interviews or further statements would be granted on the topic.

“As leaders, it is our duty to ensure informed decision-making, while also protecting the integrity of collective interests, including the integrity of the organization (AFN),” said the statement. “I commend the leadership of the AFN for taking a very serious look into the situation by carrying out an investigation and providing the facts to the Chiefs before putting it up for decision.”

The resolution followed a human resources investigation into complaints against Archibald.

“This decision was made due to her violation of the Whistleblower Policy and breach of the Executive Committee’s Code of Conduct,” said AFN Nova Scotia regional chief Paul Prosper.

Joanna Bernard of Madawaska First Nation has been selected as interim national chief. The election of the next AFN national chief is set to take place in December.

Archibald has vigorously defended herself on social media, describing the termination as a coup and urging her supporters to rally behind her. She also said she was blocked from attending the AFN annual general assembly this week.

“Normally the transition of power between national chiefs is a peaceful one; however, the manner in which Joanna Bernard was appointed by her fellow regional chiefs to the interim position is marred by conflict of interest and a laterally violent political coup against me as the first duly-elected female national chief,”

said Archibald in a statement released last Monday.

The chiefs and proxies in attendance voted 163 to 62 in favour of the resolution to remove Archibald, with six abstentions.

Archibald was briefly suspended pending investigation in June 2022, but she was reinstated when an emergency resolution to uphold the suspension was defeated, with a vast majority of chiefs voting against it at the time.

