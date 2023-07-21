Nature of Healing makes Canadian Premier

By Lisa Iesse

MANITOULIN ISLAND – The Nature of Healing made its official premier on this side of the border on Saturday (July 15) at the Weengushk International Film Festival in Little Current.

The film also picked up a Special Jury Prize which was presented to Faith Howe along with the Survivors who tell their true stories of survival in the film.

The full-length documentary has already reached audiences internationally, at this festival and across the border, continuing to raise awareness about the impacts of the residential school system on Indigenous persons and communities. In March, the Nature of Healing was officially selected for the 14th Native Women in Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere at the Fine Arts Theatre in California.

Elder Blanche Hill-Easton, Turtle Clan Six Nations of the Grand River, Mohawk Nation, Elder John Elliott, Wolf Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Roberta Hill, Turtle Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Dawn Hill, Turtle Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Mohawk Nation, Grandmother Sherlene Bomberry, Wolf Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Cayuga Nation, Grandfather Jimmie Edgar, Anishinaabe of Bawaating, Elder Bud Whiteye, Turtle Clan Lenape Nation (Delaware Nation of the Thames), who are Survivors of the former residential school in Brantford, tell their stories of resistance, resilience, and healing in the documentary. Grandfather Jimmie Edgar speaks the words of his powerful poem titled Grandmother’s Voice in the documentary. Director Howe has attributed all credit for the film to them.

Howe engaged closely with them to create the film, including consulting closely with them about the language and wording used for the film’s narration, Grandmother and Survivor Dawn Hill said.

Grandmother and Survivor Dawn Hill who attended the premiere alongside fellow Survivors and director Howe, spoke with Turtle Island News about the film’s premiere and the ways the film is helping to bring more awareness about the residential school system and the affects of colonial violence on Indigenous communities.

Director Faith Howe recently told Turtle Island News of how the stories of the Survivors in the film found her. A few years ago, she had been doing some fundraising for the restoration of the former Mohawk Institute. But at that time, she didn’t know her own great grandmother and great aunt had been there. “That was the ancestor that led me back to Six Nations. She was born on Six Nations,” Howe explained.

Hill explained when she first met Howe, she would never have guessed the film would get this far. “I thought, oh, here’s another person just trying to hear a residential school story.” Instead, the 81-minute documentary of the Survivors’ stories evokes the weight of their true testimonies. “Everything that’s in the documentary is from the heart.

Nobody said, oh, could you do that again and say it this way,” Hill remembered of her experience working with Howe.

In the beginning, Hill didn’t have a lot of faith in the documentary, she thought it wouldn’t really go anywhere.

At the premiere, Artist Shelly Clark, who is Snipe Clan Six Nations of the Grand River Cayuga Nation, and daughter of Mohawk Institute Survivor read one of her poems.

Hearing Clark’s moving poem, attests to the impact felt across generations, said Hill.

Hill also spoke about how even now, hearing Edgar’s poem still has such a huge affect on her. Edgar’s poem and the testimonies of fellow Survivors continue to have an emotional impact on Hill each time she witnesses them.

“These were real kids….just kids. These are things that happened to kids, making the world see that this was done by the government, by the churches and various different types of churches. They all ran the residential schools across Canada, so the experiences are very similar for anybody who was in residential schools. There was physical abuse, but there was also sexual abuse and I would also say emotional abuse, because there was no caring, no love in any of those places.

The former Mohawk Institute was the longest-running residential school in the country. Thousands of children from numerous Indigenous communities across the province and neighboring provinces were forced to attend the former institute. Many did not make it back home.

The stories of healing the Survivors bring through the documentary, each of these stories shows a unique path towards healing which they found a way towards, against the odds, following their experiences at the former Mohawk Institute in Brantford.

The residential school Survivors tell their stories for all the children across Canada and even the US, where a similar system of attempted genocide was in place (Hill also pointed out earlier this year when the film was premiering south of the border).

For Hill, the film is a teaching tool which will be used in the future to speak back to residential school deniers like journalist Conrad Black who recently claimed the genocide did not happen. Since then, many rebuttals have been written in response to Black which have included detailed archaeological evidence of the thousands of unmarked children’s graves found across the country at former residential schools.

Black’s lack of concern to include the facts of this long chapter in Canada’s history: his lack of consideration of the Survivors’s testimonies, along with the massive amount of archaeological evidence found to date is infuriating for Survivors like Hill.

“I think he should be made to watch that film,” she said.

So Black, if you are reading this, consider this an invitation to watch this film and listen to the true stories which survived despite the many attempts to silence their living authors.

“That’s what it is, lived experiences, and how many people across Canada, how many Indigenous people across Canada are (sharing these stories)? There might be slight variations in some of the stories, but basically they’re all the same, the cruelty, the loneliness, the abuse, whether it was mental or sexual or whatever, spiritual abuse, loss of culture, all of those things, loss of language,” Hill said.

The documentary speaks back to that history. Not just for themselves but for those who did not make it home. Hearing the stories of Survivors is bringing a deeper awareness of the residential school experience across Turtle Island.

“Those children from long ago have now come full circle,” said Hill .

One way Hill and fellow Survivors are transforming the trauma they confronted is by talking with people and also working to transform the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute into a place where children and families “can come and meet in a really positive, friendly environment.

And not just Six Nations, but surrounding communities or anybody who wants to come there and meet,” Hill said.

Survivors, intergenerational survivors and filmmakers of The Nature of Healing are using proceeds from the film to raise funds for the Mohawk Village Memorial Park. Hill explained that fellow Survivors and intergenerational survivors have volunteered countless hours 0ver the past decade to transform the grounds of the formal residential school.

And everyone who helped produce the project offered their services pro bono Howe explained.

The Weengushk International Film Festival (WIFF), where the film made its official Canadian premiere, speaks to that goal. Not only is the festival a not for profit Indigenous-run independent film festival, but this year the festival’s theme is youth.

“We celebrate storytelling about youth experiences, their journeys and remarkable accomplishments. This year’s film festival theme and cultural event, is inspired by Founder and Artistic Dr. Shirley’s life’s work, as it is dedicated to providing a safe space for youth to learn about their culture, land, language and to help youth find their voice and share their experience through storytelling,” WIFF posted on the festival’s website.

“Getting the young people involved so that it moves forward, give them lots of experience. So they’re not always going to be the low man on the totem pole. They will advance as they learn and share that with other people, other young people. So I think in the long run um not just Indigenous women, but all indigenous people should have that opportunity to produce something like that (in connection to) what is their main interest? What do they really want to talk about, to show, to share?”emphasized Hill.

The documentary will open at the Female Eye in Toronto on July 26, at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Centre

