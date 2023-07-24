National News
Treaty

The Seventh Fire immersive audio production headed to Toronto SummerWorks festival

July 24, 2023 38 views

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lisa Cooke Ravensbergen’s latest creation generated rave reviews in Vancouver, and soon her immersive audio theatrical piece titled The Seventh Fire will be presented to Toronto audiences. The Seventh Fire, inspired by Anishinaabe stories and oral traditions, is gearing up for its run at the SummerWorks Performance Festival, which runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The Seventh Fire will have a total of 14 shows over the course of five festival days, Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, at Toronto’s Aki Studio. The Seventh Fire features voices representing two sisters and their late grandmother’s spirit. Cooke Ravensbergen, a member of Long Lake #58 First Nation in northern Ontario, voices one of the sisters. Tasha Faye Evans, a Coast Salish artist living in Port Moody,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Liberal minister Carolyn Bennett announces she will not stand for re election

July 24, 2023 49

OTTAWA- Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett has announced that she will not stand for…

Read more
National News

Oklahoma governor’s feud with Native American tribes continues over revenue agreements

July 24, 2023 48

 By Sean Murphy THE ASSOCIATED PRESS OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s ongoing feud with…

Read more