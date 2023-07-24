The Seventh Fire immersive audio production headed to Toronto SummerWorks festival

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lisa Cooke Ravensbergen’s latest creation generated rave reviews in Vancouver, and soon her immersive audio theatrical piece titled The Seventh Fire will be presented to Toronto audiences. The Seventh Fire, inspired by Anishinaabe stories and oral traditions, is gearing up for its run at the SummerWorks Performance Festival, which runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The Seventh Fire will have a total of 14 shows over the course of five festival days, Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, at Toronto’s Aki Studio. The Seventh Fire features voices representing two sisters and their late grandmother’s spirit. Cooke Ravensbergen, a member of Long Lake #58 First Nation in northern Ontario, voices one of the sisters. Tasha Faye Evans, a Coast Salish artist living in Port Moody,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice