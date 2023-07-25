Brant County Health Unit issues Heat Warning

BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as the Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective July 26, 2023.

A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts two consecutive days with a maximum daily temperature of 31 degrees Celsius or higher during the day and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius or higher during the evening, or a humidex of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions. Symptoms of heat- related illness may include: extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, nausea or vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. If you experience any of these symptoms during extreme heat, immediately move to a cool place, drink water and seek medical attention. Check on friends, family and neighbours, especially the elderly and those who are chronically ill during heat events and even after the weather cools off as they may still feel negative health impacts of the heat.

The following locations are available to help stay cool while a heat warning or extended heat warning is in effect:

Brantford Public Libraries, 173 Colborne Street and 441 St. Paul Avenue. Visit brantfordlibrary.ca for hours of operation.

Earl Haig Family Fun Park, 101 Market Street South. Visit Brantford.ca/EarlHaig for hours of operation. Admission rates apply.

Lynden Park Mall, 84 Lynden Road. Visit lyndenparkmall.com for hours of operation.

Splash Pads in Brantford open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Anderson Road Park (70 Anderson Road) Bridle Path Park (55 Palomino Drive) Harmony Square (89 Dalhousie Street) Mohawk Park (51 Lynnwood Drive) Tutela Park (160 Erie Avenue)

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, 254 North Park Street. Visit waynegretzkysportscentre.ca for programming and schedules. Admission rates apply.

