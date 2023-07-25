MKO communities getting high speed Internet through proceeds of crime program

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday it will be funding access to reliable high-speed Internet for several First Nations communities.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the province is providing $100,000 from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund (CPF) to help eight northern Manitoba First Nations connect to high-speed Internet services through Starlink Technology.

Goertzen said it is believed that improving access to high-speed Internet would provide benefits for residents in remote First

Nations communities that could ultimately lead to better living conditions and reduce crime, including greater access to remote education and training programs, crisis counselling, victim’s services, and virtual court appearances.

“We are using the latest satellite technology to bring efficiencies and accessibility to the justice system in northern Manitoba,” Goertzen said.

The province said the funds will support the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).

The province said this program will also connect vulnerable residents and youth in remote communities to MKO Youth Healing Lodge services remotely, allowing for more support for those who need it.

High-speed Internet will now be set up in the Misipawistik Cree Nation, Chemawawin Cree Nation, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Mosakahiken Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Shamattawa First Nation and the Tataskweyak Cree Nation, as well as at an MKO youth healing Lodge in Thompson.

CPF collects cash and proceeds from the sale of forfeited property and items, and that money can then be used to compensate victims of crime, provide funding to victim services or make investments to “promote safer communities.”

-Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

