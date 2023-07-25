National News
Brant County OPP Investigate Fatal Collision

July 25, 2023

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles that had been travelling westbound on Highway 403 Monday, July 22,2023.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m., in the westbound lanes of  Highway 403 near the mile marker 46.

Brant County OPP  said the collision involved  a  pickup truck and a small SUV in the westbound lanes.

OPP said both the driver of the pickup truck and driver and two children in the SUV were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. OPP said “sadly, another passenger in the SUV, a 46-year-old female from Illinois, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Brant County OPP is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

