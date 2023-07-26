Six Nations Elected Council to hold celebration for returning North American Indigenous Games participants

Six Nations athletes will have to wait until they return triumphant from the North American Indigenous Games to have support from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). Elected Chief Mark Hill supported organizing some kind of return celebration at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on July 10. Councillor Sherri Lyn Hill introduced new business to finalize SNEC’s support after weeks of discussion surrounding the athletes and how to support all athletes in the community. Hill said about 52 Six Nations Athletes are among more than 500 attending the games to compete in 16 sports at 21 venues in Halifax, Nova Scotia from July 15 to 23. Councillor Hill said a community member wanted to see the issue finalized, but previously SNEC had considered paying transportation to the airport, the registration fee…
