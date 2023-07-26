Six Nations Cannabis Commission still no bank account

The Six Nations Cannabis Commission has made money for the first time since it was founded in 2019, but it still doesn’t have a bank account. Kathy Mair, the Six Nations Cannabis Commission’s (SNCC) chief commissioner told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the Political Liaison meeting Monday ( July 24) she’s been speaking with banks, but hasn’t had any luck securing an account. “I’ve met with every bank across Canada, including credit unions,” she said. “Everybody takes me along and everybody says they can help and then something comes up and they can’t,” she said. “Nobody is willing to go against the banking charter.” Within the last few months the SNCC has also signed its first cannabis retailer, she said and two others have followed. Mair said others have…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice