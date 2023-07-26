Come rain or sunshine Six Nations annual Pow Wow drawing crowds!

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The 44th Champion of Champions Pow Wow is back and took Six Nations by storm this weekend. While hundreds of people packed the bleachers, a long parade of dancers made their way into the arena as drums beat and singers’ voices filled the air. Organizer Charlene Bomberry had a huge smile for the success of the second powwow since COVID-19 shut the world down. The powwow moved from its longtime home base at Chiefswood Park last year to Ohsweken Speedway . A move Bomberry said served the needs of the growing event. The park site, she said had become just too small to host the event. The move last year came with growing pains but she says she is happy…



