Six Nations Public Works to start work on flooding

Six Nations is tackling flooding on the territory for residents at its own cost. The 2019 Community Plan identified flood remediation as one of the community’s top priorities, a priority reinforced in a 2022 survey. As a result Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) staff developed the Mackenzie Creek Drainage and Flood Remediation Plan. SNEC approved putting part of that plan in motion at its General Finance Committee meeting on July 17 at a cost of just over $646,000. Ontario and Canada will fund up to two thirds of the cost through the Small Communities Fund, which will amount to about $430,000, but Six Nations is on the hook for the other approximately $215,000. The Environment Task Force established a Drainage Working Group, which identified the highest priority area for flood…



