Local News
ticker

Six Nations Public Works to start work on flooding

July 26, 2023 63 views

Six Nations is tackling flooding on the territory for residents at its own cost. The 2019 Community Plan identified flood remediation as one of the community’s top priorities, a priority reinforced in a 2022 survey. As a result Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) staff developed the Mackenzie Creek Drainage and Flood Remediation Plan. SNEC approved putting part of that plan in motion at its General Finance Committee meeting on July 17 at a cost of just over $646,000. Ontario and Canada will fund up to two thirds of the cost through the Small Communities Fund, which will amount to about $430,000, but Six Nations is on the hook for the other approximately $215,000. The Environment Task Force established a Drainage Working Group, which identified the highest priority area for flood…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders hope new minister Anandasangaree will follow in Miller’s footsteps

July 26, 2023 56

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Indigenous leaders say they are hopeful that new Crown-Indigenous…

Read more
National News

As new public safety minister, LeBlanc has plenty of tricky leftover files to handle 

July 26, 2023 56

OTTAWA- As public safety minister, Marco Mendicino had a full plate of simmering issues and legislative…

Read more