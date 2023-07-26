Six Nations partners to build new housing five-plex

Six Nations is taking another shot at its long list for housing by building a new multi family unit on Harold Road. The unit is aimed at bringing down Six Nations growing housing wait list. There are 251 families and individuals on Six Nations housing waitlist. Six Nations CEO Darren Jamieson says the community will grow by 40 per cent in the next decade. He also expects most members would prefer to live on the reserve, so making spaces for homes and people is a priority. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved $1.7 million to build a second five-unit building on Harold Road at its General Finance Committee meeting on July 17. The new building is adjacent to and exactly the same as the building currently in development. Habitat for…
