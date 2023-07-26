Haudenosaunee mark 100th anniversary of Deskaheh’s fight

DESKAHEH: 100 years of defending soverignty Haudenosaunee Confederacy delegation in Geneva By Lynda Powless Writer GENEVA SWITZERLAND – A delegation of Haudenosaunee marked 100 years of defending Haudenosaunee sovereignty and the man who led it, Deskaheh, in Geneva last week. A century ago, Cayuga Royanni Deskaheh/ Levi General travelled to the League of Nations in Geneva in 1923 to protest Canada’s subjugation of the Haudenosaunee people. Today, in 2023, Cayuga Royanni Deskaheh /Steve Jacobs and a Confederacy delegation travelled to Geneva not only to continue to draw attention to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s fight for sovereignty recognition but to participate in the 100th anniversary of Royanni Levi General’s trip. Fueled with support from Haudenosaunee Deskaheh/ Levi General made the long trip in 1923 only to find the United Nations wouldn’t grant…



