Manitoba Indigenous leaders call for better access to addictions treatment, culturally appropriate supports, care

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Indigenous leaders in Manitoba say they continue to call for more action to help Indigenous people and communities deal with addictions issues, and they want to see more done to ensure that Indigenous people in need of support can access culturally appropriate supports and care.

In a Thursday media release, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said AMC is concerned about the results of a recent report by the Auditor General of Manitoba, which states that in northern areas of the province and in many remote First Nations communities, residents often lack access to appropriate addictions treatment services.

Merrick said the report and its results show that there needs to be a “comprehensive” plan created in Manitoba to deal with addictions in remote and First Nations communities that continue to deal with high rates of addictions, and addictions and mental health related issues.

“Many Manitobans seeking addiction treatment are First Nations citizens,” Merrick said. “Our people are disproportionately affected by addictions compared to all other Manitobans.

“To address this issue, a comprehensive strategy must be developed to ensure the continuity of mental health care and addiction services for First Nations.”

She added that to create culturally appropriate supports and care, officials and governments at all levels must work closely with Indigenous leaders and communities.

“This strategy should be created in partnership with First Nations leadership, Elders and Knowledge Keepers to encompass culturally responsible prevention, harm reduction, crisis intervention, and recovery services,” Merrick said.

“The AMC remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with the Province of Manitoba, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Mental Health and Community Wellness, and Shared Health to formulate concrete and actionable solutions for First Nations.”

AMC said that any efforts to improve addictions services for Indigenous people must include improvements to “timeliness and accessibility of services, especially in northern and remote communities.”

AMC is also calling for enhanced data quality by “respecting First Nations’ sovereignty over data, using disaggregated data, and identifying culturally appropriate performance measures.”

The organization would also like to see more long term supports available, as they are calling for additional options for wraparound support, aftercare, and supportive housing, and for more training for addictions workers and organizations to be “more inclusive of First Nations.”

– Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

