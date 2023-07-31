Study finds Inuit living in provinces at greater risk of `serious problems, disputes or conflicts’

By Tom Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new study from Statistics Canada has found that Inuit living in the Canadian provinces are at significantly greater risk of experiencing “serious problems, disputes or conflicts,” than non-Indigenous people.

The study was funded by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), and was based on the 2021 Canadian Legal Problems Survey (CLPS), which collected data on 19 “problems or disputes experienced in everyday life” that “may or may not require legal help to resolve” and are “serious and difficult to fix.”

It found that 26 per cent of Inuit living in the south experienced at least one such problem in the last three years, compared to 19 per cent among non-Indigenous people. It also found that 7.4 per cent of Inuit people living in the provinces experienced a problem with discrimination, which is nearly four times higher than the two per cent rate for non-Indigenous people.

Nastania Mullin, the CEO of the Manitoba Inuit Association (MIA) in Winnipeg, was not surprised by the study’s findings.

He said he believes Inuit living in Winnipeg and other cities may experience more issues than the study indicates.

“To me, it seems significantly low,” he said. “Based on the work that we do, I truly feel, unfortunately, that it should be significantly higher.

“What this tells me is there’s still a lot of data needed to really give a clear picture for Inuit.”

The problems that the study considered include harassment, discrimination, difficulty obtaining government assistance, poor or incorrect medical treatment and breakdowns within families.

It pointed to colonization and the resulting intergenerational trauma as a root cause of many of the issues experienced by Inuit outside the territories.

Mullin, who was born in Resolute Bay, believes addressing intergenerational trauma is an important part of improving the situation for Inuit living in Manitoba and other areas of southern Canada.

“We look at ways of trying to help them while addressing intergenerational trauma in a way that will eventually lead them to be able to heal,” he said.

Mullin contends that it’s important to foster a sense of community among Inuit in the south, particularly as they arrive in greater and greater numbers in search of healthcare and education.

“The challenges we’ve been seeing with the Inuit in Manitoba is a sense of community and a sense of belonging,” he said. “That has been kind of our mandate, to start to develop and build that sense of community and and provide programs and services to address the countless needs that have been identified.

“It all boils down to trying to help Inuit when they’re most vulnerable.”

MIA, which also has a satellite office in Churchill, Man., offers a range of services related to employment, education, health and wellness, childcare and more. The association is also working on creating an Inuit-specific health centre.

There are organizations offering similar services in other regions of Canada, most notably Tungasuvvingat Inuit in Ontario.

Mullin maintains that these organizations are crucial for reducing the problems some Inuit experience while living in the provinces.

“It’s fair to say that if Inuit face these problems in Manitoba, it’s probably relevant to anywhere,” he said. “In urban settings and out of the territories, we need to be able to assist the Inuit coming down.

“We need to continue to look at ways as to how we can address this,” he added. “If not us, then who?”

Tom Taylor/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/NUNAVUT NEW/LJI is a federally funded program.

Add Your Voice