Wolastoqey wary of NB Power’s plan on massive hydro station

By John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The leaders of First Nations along the St. John River say they’re pleased NB Power has applied for an environmental review of its plans to overhaul the Mactaquac Generating Station, a huge hydroelectric plant and dam that drastically changed Indigenous life when it was commissioned 55 years ago.

In response to questions posed by Brunswick News, the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation issued a press release Friday stating that significant issues remain with the proposed refurbishment project, about 20 kilometres west of Fredericton.

“My community had no say in the construction of this massive facility,” said Chief Gabriel Atwin of Bilijk (Kingsclear First Nation). “For half a century we’ve lived in the shadow of the dam.”

Earlier this month, NB Power applied to the provincial government for an environmental impact assessment, or EIA, to renew most of the plant’s crumbling concrete, which is suffering from deterioration because the wrong kind of rocks were used in its construction.

The concrete is expanding and cracking, threatening the plant’s operation and letting water seep through. The overhaul would repair the main dam, main spillway and sluiceway, water intake structure and power house. It is also supposed to improve fish passage.

NB Power said seven years ago the project would be at least $3 billion, but the utility still hasn’t provided a detailed cost analysis to update that figure.

Pending approvals, construction is expected to begin in 2024.

Engineers say once finished, the project should extend the life of New Brunswick’s most important renewable energy source to its original design life of 100 years, until the year 2068.

“I hope the EIA will provide a platform to fully evaluate the effect of the dam on the Wolastoq: the namesake and backbone of the Wolastoqey Nation, from which our people and land extend,” Atwin said.

“Let us not forget the devastating impact the dam has had and will continue to have on our way of life. The underlying fact is that this dam blocks travel routes between our communities, it prevents salmon from migrating, it floods and erodes the riverbanks where fiddleheads grow.”

In documents filed with the provincial government, the public utility said it had held meaningful consultations with New Brunswick’s Indigenous peoples on the Mactaquac fix.

“NB Power is committed to fostering positive and productive relationships with New Brunswick **>First Nations<** and has been engaging with the Wolastoqey Nation about the future of the Mactaquac Generating Station since 2013,” said spokesperson Dominique Couture in an email to Brunswick News on Friday. “This engagement and consultation will continue through the EIA process.”

In 2016, Atwin’s community of 700 people at the foot of the dam threatened legal action over the project because the First Nation had stated unequivocally it wanted the river restored to its original state, with the free flow of water and fish and the draining of the deep head pond that extends almost 100 kilometres upriver to Woodstock.

But the six chiefs eventually agreed to pursue negotiations with the Crown corporation on the project, demanding recognition of Wolastoqey title and rights through an accommodation agreement.

They’re interested in building and owning wind farms that could add more renewable energy to the grid and provide them revenues for public services in their communities.

“After more than two years of difficult negotiation, my fellow chiefs and I are encouraged by recent interest in leveraging Indigenous partnerships to significantly improve the province’s use of renewable energy,” said Atwin. “This is positive, but we remain wary given our shared history.”

The chiefs say NB Power has not yet addressed their top concerns, which include:

– Ensuring adequate fish passage over the dam during construction, and how Bilijk members will be able to fish during the overhaul;

– Providing an update on the project’s cost and economic viability;

– Furnishing a clear plan with financing for the dam’s eventual decommissioning.

“These questions must be addressed if we are to move forward as a partner in this process,” Atwin said.

Mactaquac is NB Power’s most important hydroelectric facility, providing a huge chunk of renewable energy and enough electricity to power one-fifth of the province.

It’s also the generating station that would be used to get the lights back on in the event of a massive blackout.

Over the last half century, landowners who are not Indigenous have constructed homes and cottages worth millions along the head pond, many with waterfront views, putting significant pressure on the provincial government to keep it.

John Chilibeck/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/THE DAILY GLEANER

