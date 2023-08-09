Home Town Hero Brandon Montour Marks Stanley Cup finale with Six Nations

Six Nations honours NHLer Brandon Montour with coming home party SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Hundreds gathered to celebrate homegrown hero Brandon Montour’s Stanley Cup run, and the love for the game he shares with family and community. About 300 hockey fans and supporters flocked to the Gathering Place on Chiefswood Road last Thursday (August 3). Inside, the gathering was bustling with fans of all ages, all wanting a chance to catch up with him and hear first-hand all about his Stanley Cup debut. The 29-year NHL veteran grew up in Ohsweken. His mother Tammy told him about the community’s plans to celebrate. “My mom reached out and said they were going to do something for me, but I didn’t know how big it was going to be or…



