Local News
Slider

Home Town Hero Brandon Montour Marks Stanley Cup finale with Six Nations

August 9, 2023 73 views
Brandon Montour’s hard hitting hockey rise to fame cashed in for Six Nations Minor sports when Six Nations turned over $10,000 to local minor sports organizations. Montour visited Six Nations last week. See story page 5. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

Six Nations honours NHLer Brandon Montour with coming home party SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Hundreds gathered to celebrate homegrown hero Brandon Montour’s Stanley Cup run, and the love for the game he shares with family and community. About 300 hockey fans and supporters flocked to the Gathering Place on Chiefswood Road last Thursday (August 3). Inside, the gathering was bustling with fans of all ages, all wanting a chance to catch up with him and hear first-hand all about his Stanley Cup debut. The 29-year NHL veteran grew up in Ohsweken. His mother Tammy told him about the community’s plans to celebrate. “My mom reached out and said they were going to do something for me, but I didn’t know how big it was going to be or…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

August 9, 2023 258

By Hillel Italie THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Robbie Robertson, The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter who in…

Read more
National News

First Nations oil and gas sector blasts Guilbeault for lack of consultation on new subsidies framework

August 9, 2023 48

 By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of the Indian Resource…

Read more