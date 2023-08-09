Rivermen advance to Presidents Cup with win over host Merchants

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen are going back to the Prezzy. The Rivermen had placed third at last year’s national Senior B lacrosse tournament, the Presidents Cup, which is nicknamed the Prezzy. The Six Nations club earned its ticket into the 2023 Canadian championship on Tuesday thanks to a 7-6 road victory against the Brooklin Merchants. With that W the Rivermen captured their best-of-five Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) semifinal series with Brooklin 3-2. Six Nations had trailed 2-1 in the series. The Rivermen forced a fifth and deciding game with a 13-12 overtime triumph on Sunday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations will now meet the Oakville Rock in a best-of-three OSL final. Dates for that series have yet to be determined. Oakville is also hosting…



