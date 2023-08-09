Sports
Rivermen advance to Presidents Cup with win over host Merchants

August 9, 2023 1 view

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen are going back to the Prezzy. The Rivermen had placed third at last year’s national Senior B lacrosse tournament, the Presidents Cup, which is nicknamed the Prezzy. The Six Nations club earned its ticket into the 2023 Canadian championship on Tuesday thanks to a 7-6 road victory against the Brooklin Merchants. With that W the Rivermen captured their best-of-five Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) semifinal series with Brooklin 3-2. Six Nations had trailed 2-1 in the series. The Rivermen forced a fifth and deciding game with a 13-12 overtime triumph on Sunday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations will now meet the Oakville Rock in a best-of-three OSL final. Dates for that series have yet to be determined. Oakville is also hosting…

