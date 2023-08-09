Tour showcases Indigenous talent

By Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Six Indigenous artists, including internationally-acclaimed Rhonda Head, who has performed across the world, will visit eight communities across southern Manitoba in August as part of the Manitoba Arts Network’s Indigenous Summer Tour. The Manitoba Arts Network (MAN) received funding from the Canada Council for the Arts to bring diverse, inclusive and accessible live events to Indigenous and member communities for the third year in a row. The tour, which is also supported by Manitoba Hydro, will run Aug. 8-11, visiting four Indigenous communities and four non-Indigenous communities next month. This year’s feature artist is Dawn Marie Chartrand, an Indigenous nger/songwriter based in Winnipeg and originally from Rolling River First Nation, located 82 kilometres north of Brandon. A married mother of five and grandmother…



