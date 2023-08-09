Markham named host for 2024 Little NHL tournament

Sports
By Sam Laskaris Writer Goodbye Mississauga. And hello Markham. The Little Native Hockey League tournament had been staged annually in Mississauga since 2013, minus the three years, 2020-2022, that it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers of the event, which has become the largest Indigenous youth hockey tournament in Ontario, announced this past week the tourney, often simply called the Little NHL, would not be back in Mississauga for 2024. Instead, the tournament, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next March, will be staged in the York Region city of Markham. Thus, instead of travelling to Mississauga once again, Six Nations players and team staff members and local fans will now have to travel a bit further, now north of Toronto instead of west it, for next…

