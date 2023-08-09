Sports
MontHill club to host Ontario Indigenous golf tournament again

August 9, 2023

By Sam Laskaris Writer For the second straight year some of the province’s top Indigenous golfers will be teeing it up in Six Nations. That’s because the MontHill Golf & Country Club will once again be hosting the Indigenous Ontario Championship. This year’s event, which will once again feature women’s and men’s categories, will run from Aug. 13-16. The first day of the tournament will include a practice round as well as opening ceremonies. That will be followed by three days of competition. About 90 golfers are expected to participate in the event. Six Nations’ John Monture won the men’s division at last year’s inaugural tournament. And Cheryl Mitchell from Walpole Island First Nation took top honours in the women’s grouping. Monture had to work a bit of overtime in…

