Local News
ticker

Bee keeper moves over 200,000 honey bees from local church

August 9, 2023 2 views
Over 200,000 bees made their home at the Church. (Supplied Photo)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Over 210,000 honey bees took refuge at a local church’s doorstep in Six Nations this summer. The bees’ nest was first stirred up back in early June, when a drone was sent to inspect the 183 year-old bell tower at the Ohsweken Baptist Church at 1862 4th Line, Church members Leslie McDougall, and Theresa Mt Pleasant told the Turtle Island news a drone sent up to take a look brushed a nearby tree, which just happened to be the home of hundreds of thousands of bees! A huge black swarm of bees emerged, McDougall said. before heading to the church the bees first “attacked” a truck in the parking lot. The queen bee found her way into a tiny hole,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brazil has 1.7 million Indigenous people, near double the count from prior census, government says

August 9, 2023 22

By David Biller And Fabiano Maisonnave THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BELEM, Brazil (AP)- The diminutive woman with…

Read more
National News

Chiefs put Kodiaks on verge of elimination with road victory

August 9, 2023 49

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs obviously don’t like losing. Two nights after suffering…

Read more