Bee keeper moves over 200,000 honey bees from local church

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Over 210,000 honey bees took refuge at a local church’s doorstep in Six Nations this summer. The bees’ nest was first stirred up back in early June, when a drone was sent to inspect the 183 year-old bell tower at the Ohsweken Baptist Church at 1862 4th Line, Church members Leslie McDougall, and Theresa Mt Pleasant told the Turtle Island news a drone sent up to take a look brushed a nearby tree, which just happened to be the home of hundreds of thousands of bees! A huge black swarm of bees emerged, McDougall said. before heading to the church the bees first “attacked” a truck in the parking lot. The queen bee found her way into a tiny hole,…



