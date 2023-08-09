Six Nations tells ISC consultant no, they can produce own reports

Six Nations wants nothing to do with a National Outcome-based Framework funded by Indigenous Services Canada, (ISC) in favour of continuing its own through Health Services because the government has already been told numerous times what’s needed in the community. Shelley Trevethan, owner of Trevethan Research and Consulting is working on a joint advisory committee with ISC and the Assembly of First Nation (AFN) to create a National Outcome-based Framework for First Nations across Canada. She presented a document to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its General Council meeting on July 25 that she said was still in its “conceptual phase,” but also said she had already been working on it for “a few years.” Trevethan said she has previously worked on the Murdered Missing Indigenous Women and Girls…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice