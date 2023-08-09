SN task force’s deep dive finds “epidemic proportions” of bullying

The Six Nations Bullying Task Force has identified eight different types of bullying that occurs on the territory and is working to find their root causes. Jen Mt. Pleasant, chair of the task force gave Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) an update on the task force’s progress at its General Council meeting on July 25. She said they are progressing well, but could also do more with funding, as they currently have none. “We’re still getting contacted by community members who didn’t even know there was a community task force,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to create a list of recommendations on how to address bullying.” The eight types of bullying identified are cultural, spiritual, gendered, sexual, environmental, political, online and mob style bullying. The task force has hired…



