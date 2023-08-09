Local News
Researcher checking on success of relocation of mussels to Grand River

August 9, 2023 57 views

The Healthy Headwaters Lab is looking to Six Nations to study relocation practices of freshwater mussels. Lauren Damphousse, a PhD student at the University of Windsor looking into some of Ontario’s at risk mussel species which were translocated into the Grand River due to development. She made a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council at its General Council meeting on July 25 and gained approval for an ethics application to continue her research Evaluating the Success of Relocating Freshwater Mussel Species at Risk as a form of Conservation Focusing on Efforts in Southern Ontario. She says most of the relocations have been largely unsuccessful and there is very little evidence that mussel communities succeed after relocation. “Issues across translocations are a diminishing rate of return. Muscles are disappearing,” she said….

