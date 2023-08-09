Local News
Ontario changes to Ontario Works forcing First Nations to come up with own

August 9, 2023

The provincial government is making changes to its employment training, but is keeping its nose out of employment and training initiatives on reserves. Since 2019, Ontario and the Ford government have attempted to transform the employment supports offered through the Ministries of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), and Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS). Ontario is attempting to better integrate the system of support offered to those on Ontario Works, so that those facing barriers to employment can successfully transition into meaningful employment. A report from the city of Toronto estimates those who need the most support won’t get what they need with the new system and it’s going to cost millions of dollars. Sandy Porter, manager of Ontario Works told Six Nations Elected Council at its Political…

