Ontario changes to Ontario Works forcing First Nations to come up with own

The provincial government is making changes to its employment training, but is keeping its nose out of employment and training initiatives on reserves. Since 2019, Ontario and the Ford government have attempted to transform the employment supports offered through the Ministries of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), and Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS). Ontario is attempting to better integrate the system of support offered to those on Ontario Works, so that those facing barriers to employment can successfully transition into meaningful employment. A report from the city of Toronto estimates those who need the most support won’t get what they need with the new system and it’s going to cost millions of dollars. Sandy Porter, manager of Ontario Works told Six Nations Elected Council at its Political…
Related Posts
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
August 9, 2023 258
By Hillel Italie THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Robbie Robertson, The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter who in…
First Nations oil and gas sector blasts Guilbeault for lack of consultation on new subsidies framework
August 9, 2023 48
By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of the Indian Resource…