Six Nations internet upgrading project is gaining ground

August 9, 2023 1 view

Six Nations internet upgrading project is gaining ground after more than three years in the making. Jeff Thomas, owner of First Nations Cable gave a verbal update on the fibre internet installation project to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its General Council meeting on July 25 and said crews are finally working and customers should be coming online within the “next month or two.” “This is a delightful event for us, I mean after two years of all these political issues we’ve been having, I bring good news. We can start our project, and it has been started two weeks ago,” he said. Thomas and his crews are working to install fibre cables in the area of First Line Road and Mohawk Road, they have contractors burying conduit pipes…

