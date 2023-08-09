Buffy Sainte-Marie Announces Retirement From Live Performances

Buffy Sainte-Marie announced last week she’s retiring from live performances. She issued a statement Friday, (Aug., 4) saying factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges as the reason for the retirement from live performances. In a statement on social media on Thursday, (Aug 3) Sainte-Marie described having arthritic hands and a shoulder injury that “have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards.” She had been scheduled to appear at a coming music festival in British Columbia. The festival announced plans to replace her last week. The City of Burnaby says American indie-folk band Fleet Foxes will replace Sainte-Marie’s spot in the Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, this week. In a statement the city said “We, along with all of her fans, wish her all the…



