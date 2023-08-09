Buffy Sainte-Marie Announces Retirement From Live Performances

Buffy Sainte-Marie announced last week she’s retiring from live performances. She issued a statement Friday, (Aug., 4) saying factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges as the reason for the retirement from live performances. In a statement on social media on Thursday, (Aug 3) Sainte-Marie described having arthritic hands and a shoulder injury that “have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards.” She had been scheduled to appear at a coming music festival in British Columbia. The festival announced plans to replace her last week. The City of Burnaby says American indie-folk band Fleet Foxes will replace Sainte-Marie’s spot in the Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, this week. In a statement the city said “We, along with all of her fans, wish her all the…
Related Posts
From reclaiming land to reclaiming the economy
August 9, 2023 14
It’s the latest buzz word. No one is really sure what it is, or what it…
Tour showcases Indigenous talent
August 9, 2023 12
By Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Six Indigenous artists, including internationally-acclaimed Rhonda Head, who has…