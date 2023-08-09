From reclaiming land to reclaiming the economy

It’s the latest buzz word. No one is really sure what it is, or what it is going to cost but high on the agenda of the latest Indigenous think tanks is discussion of “economic reconciliation”. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted it in his budget a few months ago and now with a major switch in cabinet and an economic agenda rolling out it, it couldn’t be more important than to find out what does Trudeau mean when he talks “Economic Reconciliation?” Both political and economic Indigenous leadership know what it means. They’ve known for generations. It’s about sharing the wealth. The wealth that built Canada. The wealth that allowed Canada to build gigantic granite and limestone buildings decorated inside with marble, paneled walls, and ornate statues. Wealth generated from…



