ICEE project gets spotlight in dog days of summer

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A project that has helped over 6,000 Indigenous children get eye care in a number of First Nations across Canada got spotlighted recently for Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, which is celebrated throughout August.

The Indigenous Children Eye Examination (ICEE) project has provided eye care to more than 6,000 Indigenous kids in Moosonee, Moose Cree First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Weenusk First Nation and, most recently, Ile-a-la-Crosse First Nation.

The founder of the project said eye screening for kids as early as possible in their lifetime is important for their brain and physical development. For many, it marked their first-ever eye examination.

“Eye screening for children is crucial to detect issues that may go under the radar and cause problems later on in life,” said pediatric opthalmaologist and strabismologist Dr. Kourosh Sabri.

“Many children in these Indigenous communities have to travel over one hour by plane to see an eye care professional. Through the ICEE program, we discovered that over 50 percent of the Indigenous children in these communities have never had an eye exam before. It is critical to develop a national vision screening strategy to prevent long-lasting vision loss, especially in children. ICEE aims to become the national outreach program for delivering eye care to Indigenous children living in the remote and under-served parts of Canada.”

A 2022 study commissioned by the Canadian Opthalmalogical Society showed that barely more than half of Canadians had their kids’ eyes checked every two years, as is recommended. In that study, 53 percent of respondents reported that they got their kids’ eyes checked that often, and only 50 percent watched for warning signs such as squinting, holding objects very close to their eyes, eye rubbing, sensitivity to light or poor hand-eye coordination.

With only half of Canadians monitoring their children’s vision and recognizing warning signs, it is crucial to raise awareness by promoting regular eye check-ups to safeguard their visual well-being, the COS’ council on advocacy chair said.

“Given that vision plays a crucial role in a child’s overall development, maintaining good eye health should be a priority,” said pediatric ophthalmologist and strabismologist Dr. Vivian Hill.

“An eye exam by an eye care professional can help detect common childhood vision problems like refractive errors, strabismus and more, so if caught early and treated effectively, it can avoid more serious problems in later years.”

For Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, the COS outlines some of the common vision disorders among children: Strabismus, a vision disorder in which one or both eyes are not properly aligned when focusing on an object. The eye can turn in, out, up or down and is typically caused by poor eye muscle control; Amblyopia, more commonly known as lazy eye, a vision disorder resulting in decreased vision in one or both eyes due to insufficient visual stimulation of the visual pathways.

Amblyopia can be caused by strabismus, refractive errors and visual deprivation.

Other disorders to watch for include refractive errors — a vision disorder in which the shape of the eye prevents a focused image from forming on the retina, causing blurry vision at either near or far distances. The types of refractive errors include myopia (distance images are blurry); hyperopia (close-up images are blurry); astigmatism (blurry and stretched out images), and anisometropia (difference in refraction between the two eyes).

For more on eye care and the ICEE program, visit www.iceenow.ca.

Marc Lalonde/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/IORI:WASE/LJI is a federally funded program.

Add Your Voice