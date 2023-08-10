Quebec court says it can hear challenge to governor general’s lack of French

The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that it can hear a challenge to the appointement of Gov., Gen Mary Simon, who isn’t fluent in French.

Several groups are seeking to have Simon’s appointment declared null and void because they say the governor general is constitutionally required to communicate in both official languages. Simon, who is Inuk, took over as the Crown’s representative in Canada in 2021. She is the first Indigenous governor general in Canada since Confederation. She speaks both English and Inuktitut.

Simon was educated in a federal day school in Quebec’s Nunavik region and has said she was not given the opportunity to learn French as a child but promised to learn the language.

The attorney general of Canada had argued that only the Federal Court could hear the case.

But Justice Catherine Piche said in her June ruling the appointment of the governor general doesn’t fall within one of the specific circumstances that would require the case be heard by the Federal Court.

The federal government filed a declinatory exception, a procedure that would require having the case heard by another body.

To justify its request, lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada cited section 18 of the Federal Courts Act, which says that “the federal court has exclusive jurisdiction […] to render a declaratory judgment against any federal agency.”

However, the Governor General cannot be considered a federal officer, as she was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II — the predecessor of Charles III — and the Crown is not part of the government, said Piché in a 15-page ruling handed down on June 13.

The group that filed the lawsuit was originally led by former Parti Québécois (PQ) leadership candidate Frédéric Bastien Bastien died a few weeks before the ruling was published. The case is expected to go ahead despite his death Bastien’s death.

Francois Boulianne, the lawyer for the groups challenging Simon’s appointment, says he expects the case to return to court int he fall. -Canadian Press-

