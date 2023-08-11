Chiefs eliminate Kodiaks and advance to league championship final

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Thanks in part to another strong start and a seven-point night from veteran Randy Staats, the Six Nations Chiefs have once again advanced to their league final.

The Chiefs downed the Cobourg Kodiaks 11-3 in a Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) playoff contest held Thursday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations coasted to the win after building up a 6-1 lead following the first period.

With that victory the Six Nations club won its best-of-seven league semi-final series 4-1 over the Kodiaks.

And with that series triumph the Chiefs qualified for the MSL’s best-of-seven championship final series.

Six Nations will battle the Peterborough Lakers, the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions, in the Ontario final.

“We were very good,” Chiefs’ general manager/assistant coach Duane Jacobs said of his squad’s effort on Thursday. “All three areas – defence, in the faceoff circle and on offence – it was a really good game by us.”

The Chiefs can now look forward to the MSL final. Six Nations will host Game 1 in that series this coming Tuesday.

The eventual winner of the MSL finals series will then head west next month, to British Columbia, to square off against the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) champs, in a best-of-seven Mann Cup series.

The WLA best-of-seven championship series, which begins Aug. 16, will feature the New Westminister Salmonbellies against the Langley Thunder.

Six Nations and Peterborough had also squared off in the 2022 MSL final. The Lakers won that best-of-seven affair in six contests.

Peterborough went on to beat Langley in seven games in a thrilling Mann Cup series.

Even though the Lakers are four-time defending Canadian champs, the Chiefs are considered slight favourites heading into this year’s MSL final.

Six Nations had finished atop the league’s regular season standings with a record of 14-2-0. And with its 12-4-0 mark Peterborough placed second in the five-team league.

The Chiefs also managed to beat the Lakers in three of their four regular season matchups this season.

Peterborough advanced to the MSL final earlier this week by sweeping the Brooklin Lacrosse Club 4-0 in its best-of-seven semi-final series.

Jacobs said his charges are not simply content being in the league final once again.

“This is just a step for us,” he said of the series win versus the Kodiaks.

Jacobs also likes how his squad stacks up against Peterborough this season.

“I think we match up pretty well against them,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough series. It always is against them.”

The Mann Cup had not been awarded in either 2020 or ’21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Lakers had captured back-to-back-to-back national championship from 2017-19.

Thus, Peterborough is technically the four-time Canadian champs and the franchise is hoping to win a record fifth straight crown this season.

Staats’ seven-point effort on Thursday consisted of two goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Larson Sundown and Lyle Thompson scored two goals each for the Chiefs. Sundown also added a pair of assists to end up with a four-point performance.

Bryan Cole also racked up four points for Six Nations. All of his points were via assists.

Austin Staats, Brendan Bomberry, Shayne Jackson and Jeremy Thompson had the other Chiefs’ goals.

The Chiefs ended up outscoring the Kodiaks 55-26 in their five-game series.

Cobourg had managed to win Game 3 by a 9-8 score. The only other really close contest in the series was Game 2, which saw the Chiefs prevail by a 7-5 count.

