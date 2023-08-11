Saugeen First Nation mourns loss of esteemed elder, former chief 

By Cory Bilyea

SAUGEEN- Tributes are pouring in for a beloved elder and former chief of the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nations, Vernon Roote, who went home to be with the ancestors on Aug. 4, 2023.

“Vern’s devotion to his community was demonstrated through his work as chief and a member of council over a 30 year period. He was instrumental in the recent successful Eastern Boundary Land Claim (north Sauble Beach), which began in the 1970s,” his obituary reads.

Roote went on to become the Deputy Grand Chief, then the Grand Council Chief of the Union of Ontario Indians (Anishinabek Nation) for 12 years, leading 42 communities and focusing on nation-building for those communities.

A pipe carrier, language carrier and lodge-keeper to the Raindance Lodge, Roote was devoted to his chosen way of life and practiced his teachings daily.

“He loved sharing his knowledge with others, especially youth, encouraging and guiding others to walk a good path. Vernon loved his language, community and people. His presence will surely be missed by all who knew him.”

A letter of condolence from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, posted online, said, “In addition to his hard work and many achievements, Vernon leaves a legacy of friendships.”

Former Wiikwemkoong Chief Eugene Manitowabi released a statement saying, “Vernon was a strong supporter of the language. You come across people now and then that you can hang your hat on and Vern was one of them. This is a great loss for Saugeen and the Union territory. He was a good man, a very good man.”

A service was held at the Southampton Coliseum on Aug. 9, followed by burial at French Bay Cemetery and a feast at the James Mason Community Centre.

“We have the power to conquer all of the obstacles we face. We can do it together” – Vern Roote.

