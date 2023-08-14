National News
ticker

Ohsweken man charged after public complains of impaired driver

August 14, 2023 59 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- An Ohsweken man is facing charges after  Six Nations Police Service received information from the public about a suspected impaired driver at a local business on Fourth Line Road.
Six Nations Police said on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at about 7:30 PM, police received complaints from the public about a man who appeared intoxicated operating a vehicle. Police spotted a vehicle matching the description provided  and saw it fail to stop for two posted stop signs.

Police said they activated their traffic lights to pull the vehicle over but the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop, continued on pulling into a driveway where the male driver exited the vehicle. Police said the man  was “observed to be intoxicated.”
As a result  Six Nations Police have arrested and charged
Patrick Longboat, 46, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal
offences:
– Impaired Operation
– Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus”
– Operation while Prohibited
– Obstruct Peace Officer
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mamakwa speaks out against Queen Elizabeth II statue in Toronto

August 15, 2023 28

 By Kevin Jeffrey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II represents…

Read more
National News

Kahnawa:ke public services announcements being blocked on social media

August 15, 2023 57

By Sam Laskaris Writer Justus Polson-Lahache continues to work. But frustratingly, Polson-Lahache, who is the senior…

Read more

Leave a Reply