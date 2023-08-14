Ohsweken man charged after public complains of impaired driver

OHSWEKEN, ON- An Ohsweken man is facing charges after Six Nations Police Service received information from the public about a suspected impaired driver at a local business on Fourth Line Road.

Six Nations Police said on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at about 7:30 PM, police received complaints from the public about a man who appeared intoxicated operating a vehicle. Police spotted a vehicle matching the description provided and saw it fail to stop for two posted stop signs.

Police said they activated their traffic lights to pull the vehicle over but the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop, continued on pulling into a driveway where the male driver exited the vehicle. Police said the man was “observed to be intoxicated.”

As a result Six Nations Police have arrested and charged

Patrick Longboat, 46, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal

offences:

– Impaired Operation

– Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus”

– Operation while Prohibited

– Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

